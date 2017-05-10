DevilDriver’s ‘Dealing With Demons, Vol. II’ Out Now!

"When it comes to the pummeling, heavy shit that fans of this band demand, Dealing with Demons Vol. II is well-stocked and ready to cause damage." - Blabbermouth

"Even heavier and more angst-ridden than its predecessor" - Metal Injection

"This record is a beast" - Toilet ov Hell

As DEVILDRIVER enter their third decade with nine full-length albums, countless international tours and worldwide renown, they prove more resilient than ever. As the world was upended in 2020, iconic groove metal leaders DEVILDRIVER didn't pause, releasing the highly-acclaimed first installment of their two-part Dealing With Demons saga, Dealing With Demons I. Now, as society emerges more hardened and determined than before, so does Dealing With Demons Vol. II. The new album represents celebrated frontman Dez Fafara's psyche and the final purging of his demons that have long haunted the band's music.

International media mainstays like Revolver, Metal Hammer, Kerrang and Consequence lauded Dealing With Demons I, which debuted at No. 4 on the US Current Hard Music Albums Chart. If there is any question as to whether DEVILDRIVER is slowing down any time soon, Dealing With Demons Vol. II proves that 20 years into their career, even with their demons in tow - they move forward at the forefront of metal.

