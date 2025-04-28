Devin Townsend has announced an "indefinite" break from touring in a new statement and video on social media.

The rocker explained in a press release that he needs a reset, but assured that he's not done performing live "by a long shot." Thus, his upcoming 15-date North American trek, which he announced in late 2024, will be the last time fans will get to see him play "for the foreseeable future."

"Over the years, I've heard it countless times: 'Dev, take a break... please.' But the flood of ideas, the excitement and the support of incredible musicians and listeners have kept me going, kept me touring and kept me grateful for a life on the road," he said.

"That said, things have changed — especially since the pandemic... And beyond the logistics, life has simply caught up with me: my parents need help, my dogs are on their last legs, the kids have moved out, The Moth is nearly complete, and truthfully, I need some time to breathe and recalibrate."

He promised that the tour will be special, as he intends to play some deep cuts and make the show worthwhile for all the fans who go to see it. Tickets for the run can be purchased through Townsend's website, and you can see the dates listed below.

Townsend also shared that he's launching a "long-overdue" video series on YouTube called The Ruby Quaker Show, where he plans to showcase a lot of his pocketed creative ideas that he hasn't had time to give his full attention to.

The guitarist also talked a bit about his "vacation" from touring in a video he shared on social media today (April 28), which you can see underneath the tour dates.

Devin Townsend 2025 North American Tour Dates

May 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

May 4 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues (Orlando)

May 6 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

May 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

May 10 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 11 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

May 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

May 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

May 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern