Sometimes you need to break free from the monotony of daily life and that's what Diamante is bringing with her fiery new song "Ghost Myself." It's the lead track and video from the singer's upcoming new album American Dream.

The vocal for the song is backed by a driving guitar line, setting the base for an attitude-filled track as Diamante sings of wanting to build a fire to burn down her life. That desire for a fresh start is at the center of the Nayip Ramos-directed video for the song, which initially finds the singer in a support group sharing her story and later finds her in a "Fight Club" battle squaring off against herself. You can see the video in full below.

The anthemic rocker is just a taste of what's to come as Diamante delves deeper into her own story with the upcoming American Dream album. For this new album she's teamed up with rock producer Howard Benson and Three Days Grace's Neil Sanderson for their Judge & Jury label, stating that the pair "were instrumental in bringing my stories to life and pushing me to embrace my vulnerabilities."

She adds, "With American Dream, I was given the ultimate artistic freedom to express my most personal moments, stories, confessions, flaws, fears, hopes, mistakes, desires, vices, heartaches and redemption in a way I have never been able to in the past. Every word on this album is my personal diary screaming in your face. This album has no limitations, restrictions, or filter really. That's why the music video for 'Ghost Myself' had to be equally raw and purposely gritty; it's a song about being at war with myself. I knew there would be no better way to show this internal battle than through an underground fight club scene between me, myself, and I."

Look for Diamante's American Dream album arriving May 7. Pre-orders are being taken here.

Diamante, "Ghost Myself"

Diamante, American Dream Album Artwork + Track Listing

Diamante

"American Dream"

"Ghost Myself"

"Serves You Right"

"Obvious"

"Unlovable "

"Wake Up Call"

"Unfuck You"

"I Love Myself for Hating You"

"Iris"

"Hopeless"

"Obvious" (Acoustic)