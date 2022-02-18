Lit are keeping quite busy these days, most recently hopping on a reimagined version of the title track from Diamante's American Dream album. The video for the song just dropped, and it's just the beginning of more things to come for the group.

"To me, Lit exudes that American rock n' roll spirit, so I couldn't think of any better band to feature on this new take of my song 'American Dream,'" exclaimed Diamante. "I'm really honored they said yes to being a part of this, and I love that they made this version completely their own, down to the detail that the song was recorded in Nashville." You can check out the song's video, which includes footage from recording in the studio, down toward the bottom of this post.

In other Lit news of note, the band is also ramping up to their first batch of U.S. tour dates in over three years. The band's "Spring Loaded" tour gets underway May 4 in Flint, Michigan with shows booked into early June. Heart Attack Man and Tuk Smith & the Restless Hearts will be on board for select dates. You can see the full itinerary below.

And prior to the U.S. run, Lit will hop across the pond to join Bowling for Soup on dates throughout the U.K. Head here for all touring and ticketing info.

The tour comes as the band continues to support their most recent song, "Yeah Yeah Yeah," which arrived last fall. The band is currently working on a new studio album that they expect to arrive in early summer.

And in other Lit news, the band recently was the subject of a four-part documentary podcast centering on their biggest hit, "My Own Worst Enemy." Reflections and stories surround the history of monstrous late '90s hit, with special guests Butch Walker, Adrian Young, Noodles and more discussing the song's history and popularity. Check that podcast out here.

Diamante Featuring Lit, "American Dream"

Lit 2022 "Spring Loaded" Tour With Heart Attack Man + Tuk Smith & the Restless Hearts

May 4 - Flint, Mich @ Machine Shop*

May 5 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 6 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

May 7 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Showplace Theater*

May 8 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

May 10 - New York, N.Y. @Sony Hall^

May 11 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theatre

May 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos’

May 13 - Columbia, S.C. @ Savage Craft Ale Works

May 14 - Sanford, N.C. @ Wampus Cat Music Festival*^

May 15 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Boathouse

June 2 - Millville, N.J. @ Levoy Theatre*^

June 3 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall*^

June 4 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino*^

* = does not include Tuk Smith

^ = does not include Heart Attack Man