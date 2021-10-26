Lit Give Us ’90s Feels With New Song ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

The calendar may say 2021, but Lit are in a 1999 state of mind with their brand new single "Yeah Yeah Yeah."

The SoCal outfit saw their star rise in the latter '90s with "My Own Worst Enemy," "Miserable" and "Zip Lock," and they feel they've captured a bit of that magic with the new single as well.

Singer Ajay Popoff says of the power pop punk anthem, "When we started firing up to write the new Lit material, we wanted to try and get our heads in that space we had landed in during the late 90s and early 2000s.We not only got back to our old school roots, but also found a good marriage between the classic sound of 1999 with a modern production vibe."

His brother, guitarist Jeremy Popoff, added, “When you’re listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit. We hope you feel like, ‘Damn. In the middle of the shit storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time.'”

Take a closer look at the lyrics and hear the track below.

Lit, "Yeah Yeah Yeah" Lyrics

Were pushing it to the red

Taking it over the edge

You’re going off in my head, my head, my head, Yeah

Just getting started

Yeah Yeah Yeah You set me off

We haven’t even left the parking lot (Nuh-uh)

We lose control, We don’t know when to stop

They say we oughta take it down a notch (Uh-uh) We don’t over think about it

You know how it goes Were pushing it to the red

Taking it over the edge

You’re going off in my head, my head, my head, Yeah

Just getting started

Yeah Yeah Yeah We’re on a good one

Our only enemy’s the morning sun (morning sun)

Now if we get a little low on luck

I know a place where we can find some (Uh-huh) Were pushing it to the red

Taking it over the edge

You’re going off in my head, my head, my head, Yeah

Just getting started

Yeah Yeah Yeah We don’t over think about it

You know how it goes Were pushing it to the red

Taking it over the edge

You’re going off in my head, my head, my head, Yeah

Just getting started

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Lit, "Yeah Yeah Yeah"

"Yeah Yeah Yeah" currently sits as a stand-alone single, but that could change as the band is currently in the studio working on their next studio album that's expected to arrive next spring. If you like what you hear, you can pick up the song at this location.

In other Lit news, the band recently made a guest appearance on Internet Takeover: Wedding Edition, with series star Adley surprising her friends and family with a performance from Lit that made the wedding reception a one-of-a-kind experience. Learn more about the episode here.

And the group is also hitting the road for a U.K. trek with Bowling for Soup next April, with U.S. dates expected to be announced soon. Stay up to date on their tour at this location.