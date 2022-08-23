Hoobastank + Lit Book Fall 2022 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Hoobastank and Lit have booked a fall 2022 North American Tried-N-True co-headlining tour, which will kick off in mid-October. Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe are scheduled to appear at select dates during the run.

The trek is set to begin Oct. 14 in Nashville, Tenn., and wrap up in Cedar Park, Texas, in early November. Alien Ant Farm and Roe will open the majority of the shows except for one on Oct. 16 and another on Nov. 5. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 26, at 10AM local time, and there will be VIP packages available for purchase as well, including meet-and-greet options that include a hangout session and a photo with the members of the bands, early access to the venue and some other exclusive memorabilia.

Lit are celebrating the release of their seventh studio album Tastes Like Gold, which just came out in June of this year and featured the single "Mouth Shut." Hoobastank's last album Push Pull came out in 2018.

Hoobastank + Lit Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Alien Ant Farm + Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ SkyDeck

Oct. 15 - High Point, N.C. @ Ziggy’s Outdoor

Oct. 16 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest Café *

Oct. 18 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo PAC

Oct. 20 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall

Oct. 22 - Sugar Hill, Ga. @ City Event

Oct. 23 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Surf’s Up

Oct. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Ritz Ybor

Oct. 27 - Ocala, Fla. @ Reilly Arts Center

Oct. 28 - Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

Nov. 02 - Gollad, Texas @ Schroeder Hall

Nov. 03 - Cypress, Texas @ Frio Hill Country

Nov. 04 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Texas Ski Ranch

Nov. 05 - Carrollton, Texas @ Festival at The Switchyard +

Nov. 06 - Odessa, Texas @ The Ector Theatre

Nov. 08 - Cedar Park, Texas @ The Haute Spot

* Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit