Shinedown will be plenty busy in 2022, having already announced shows in North America to kickoff the year and a summer trek in Europe. Now comes word that they'll fill part of the time in between this spring with a headlining run that also features The Pretty Reckless and Diamante.

"The Revolution's Live" tour will get underway April 1 in Spokane, hitting 24 stops along the way before winding down on May 7 in Knoxville. The group has also signed on for Welcome to Rockville, which will also take place a couple of weeks later on May 21 in Daytona Beach.

As stated, this will be the band's second major run across the U.S. and Canada in 2022, with dates set for January and February with Ayron Jones and Pop Evil providing support. Those dates are listed below as well.

The newly announced tour dates will be available to fan club members first with a pre-sale starting tomorrow (Dec. 14) at 10AM local time. A venue and radio pre-sale will follow on Dec. 15 at 10AM local time, with the general public on-sale starting Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. You can get additional ticketing info via Shinedown's website.

Shinedown are currently between album, having recently earned a gold certification from the RIAA for their most recent release, 2018's ATTENTION ATTENTION album. They have been working on new music of late, with Brent Smith recently revealing a more raw direction for the record, calling some of what they will present to fans as being "controversial." An official release date and details for the new album have not been revealed as of yet.

Fans can also look for Shinedown's Brent Smith and Zach Myers playing Smith & Myers shows to finish out this year. Get more info on that here.

Shinedown 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 26 – San Francisco, Calif @ The Warfield ^

Jan. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif @ The Wiltern ^

Jan. 29 – Valley Center, Calif @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^

Jan. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

Feb. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom ^

Feb. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex ^

Feb. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

Feb. 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^

Feb. 7 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre ^

Feb. 8 – Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

Feb. 10 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre *^

Feb. 11 – Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

Feb. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

Feb. 14 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Convention Centre *^

Feb. 15 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place *^

Feb. 17 – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Place *^

Feb. 18 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

Feb. 21 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee *^

Feb. 23 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

Feb. 25 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY *^

Feb. 26 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre *^

Feb. 27 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus *^

Shinedown Newly Announced 2022 Tour Dates

April 1 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena #

April 2 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena #

April 4 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena #

April 6 – Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME #

April 8 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center #

April 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center #

April 11 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #

April 12 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena #

April 14 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center #

April 15 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center #

April 16 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun #

April 18 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena #

April 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

April 22 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum #

April 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center #

April 24 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena #

April 26 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center #

April 28 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

April 29 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena #

April 30 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena #

May 3 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum #

May 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena #

May 6 – Greenville, S.c. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

May 7 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

May 21 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

Shinedown 2022 European Tour

June 3 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 5 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 7 – Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +

June 9 – Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena

June 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 13 – Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +

June 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE

+ with Iron Maiden

