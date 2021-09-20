Smith & Myers Announce 2021 Year-End Tour Dates

This is becoming somewhat of a tradition, with Shinedown's Brent Smith and Zach Myers once again leaving some time late in the year to play shows for fans as a duo.

Smith & Myers will be taking out JR Moore and Zack Mack for dates kicking off Nov. 30 in Memphis, Tennessee and continuing through Dec. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dates for the run will primarily be centered in the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. See all of the stops listed below.

Pre-sales for the tour will start this Wednesday (Sept. 22) at 10AM local time, with the general public on sale to follow this Friday (Sept. 24) at 10AM local time. Visit the Smith & Myers website for ticketing details.

The Smith & Myers project has evolved over the years, initially starting with the duo taking requests for covers. Over time, the two musicians started working out original tunes as well, and a mix of originals and covers can be heard on their Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 releases available via the band's webstore.

Smith & Myers / JR Moore / Zack Mack 2021 Tour Dates

Nov. 30 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage At Graceland

Dec. 1 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

Dec. 3 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Dec. 4 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVA

Dec. 5 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Dec. 7 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Dec. 8 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Dec. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Town Hall

Dec. 11 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Dec. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Dec. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Dec. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Icon Music Center

