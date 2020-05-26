Shinedown may be going strong, thanks to the rise of their new song "Atlas Falls," but frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers are thinking ahead to their next Smith & Myers release. Though the pair have stuck to cover songs so far, Brent Smith tells Australia's Silver Tiger Media that original material will make up their next album.

"For the first time we were going to write new material, original just for Smith & Myers," says Smith, who clarifies, "So it's not Shinedown — it's Zach playing guitar and playing piano and it's my voice, but it is a different type of thing."

Elaborating a bit more, he adds, "I think what we've done here with this new one, to be quite honest, it's actually kind of surprised me in all the right ways. It's very adventurous in a lot of ways, and I think it's really gonna knock people back in a good way. I'm really excited for it to come out I think people are going to really dig it."

Smith & Myers evolved beyond Shinedown in 2014 when fans requested some songs the pair could cover. That turned into two EPs that fared quite well for the duo. More covers eventually followed, but now the pair are looking at doing some original tracks outside of Shinedown.

For those wondering about the inevitable comparisons to Shinedown, Smith added, "I mean there are moments here and there, but it’s definitely its own project."