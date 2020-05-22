At the beginning of the pandemic, Shinedown were one of the first acts to take action, setting up a fundraiser where fans could purchase a T-shirt and get the previously unreleased song "Atlas Falls" as a way to help out the humanitarian organization Direct Relief. Now the uplifting "Atlas Falls" is widely available, hitting streaming services today (May 22).

Frontman Brent Smith previously discussed the song's origins, explaining, "Years ago during the writing and recording of the Amaryllis album there was a song that meant a great deal to me and the band titled 'Atlas Falls.' Although the song did not make the album, I always felt that one day the world would hear it...It has never been more clear to me than right now that the time has come for ‘Atlas Falls’ to arrive.”

Thanks to Shinedown's fundraiser which launched in March, more than $300,000 has been raised for Direct Relief, which has been turned around to provide masks, gowns, gloves and more for those healthcare workers on the frontline helping to treat Covid-19 patients. Shinedown also kicked in a $20,000 donation to start off the fundraising efforts. All proceeds from sales of the T-shirt/song bundle have been going to the Direct Relief organization.

"The response to 'Atlas Falls' has been overwhelming, and Barry, Zach, Eric and I cannot say thank you enough to Shinedown Nation and everyone around the world that has supported Direct Relief during the COVID-19 response. The faith, the love, and the showing of humanity has just been incredible. 'Atlas Falls' is a reminder that we are at our best when we need each other, and the only way through this is together," says Smith.

"Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the extraordinary commitment of Shinedown Nation to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe," adds Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe. "This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable."

Have a listen to the song in full below and if you'd like to donate to Direct Relief directly, you may do so here.

Shinedown, "Atlas Falls"