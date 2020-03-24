Help Support Healthcare Workers With New Shinedown Song + T-Shirt

In these trying times, Shinedown are doing their part to help those on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. They've teamed up with the Direct Relief non-profit, raising funds for the organization who are helping to provide protective equipment to health workers by issuing a new song along with a corresponding t-shirt.

The track is a song called "Atlas Falls" that has been knocking around for Shinedown since the Amaryllis sessions that has long been a personal favorite of singer Brent Smith. The vocalist says, “I have always said and believe to be true that music can heal us all. We need music, and each other, now more than ever as we all are witnessing a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever seen in many generations. Myself, Barry, Zach, Eric and our Shinedown family want the entire world to know that we are in this together, and we must all do our part and continue to encourage love, respect and taking care of each other. Now is the time to put our differences aside so that we can truly lift each other up."

He continues, "We have partnered with an incredible organization Direct Relief who are doing important work globally to help the medical community receive the resources they need in order to save lives. Years ago during the writing and recording of the Amaryllis album there was a song that meant a great deal to me and the band titled 'Atlas Falls.' Although the song did not make the album, I always felt that one day the world would hear it...It has never been more clear to me than right now that the time has come for ‘Atlas Falls’ to arrive.”

Fans can head here to not only download the new song, but also pick up a corresponding t-shirt from the band complete with the inspirational message from the track on the back. Check out the shirt below.

Direct Relief are currently working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items, including protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns to the U.S. and international health workers. All proceeds from the download and shirt sales will go to Direct Relief's current efforts in helping those health workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the band is starting the fundraising with a $20,000 donation of their own to Direct Relief.

Get more info on the coronavirus outbreak from Direct Relief here.

Shinedown recently revised their 2020 schedule, shifting their "Deep Dive" tour dates to later in the year. Stay up to date with the band's tour right here.

Shinedown, "Atlas Falls" (Teaser)

Atlantic Records