Smith & Myers Book May 2021 Acoustic Tour

While touring remains a tricky proposition for a lot of groups, Shinedown pair Brent Smith & Zack Myers have booked an acoustic tour for May with the emphasis on providing safe shows to attend.

Smith & Myers will be hitting the road in support of their second album, Vol. 2, which provided a mix of covers and original material.

In their announcement, the pair revealed, "Smith & Myers are excited to announce that they are safely hitting the road this May! Brent and Zach look forward to performing new songs off their double album, acoustic renditions of your favorite Shinedown hits + more."

The tour will be a brief one with the the pair hitting seven cities over the course of a week-and-a-half. The stops are listed below.

Fan club pre-sale will begin Tuesday, March 2 at 10AM local time. Venue and radio pre-sale tickets will vary by city, so be sure to check your local listings. General on-sale will begin Friday, March 5 at 10AM local time. Get additional ticketing info via the Smith & Myers website.

Smith & Myers 2021 Acoustic Tour

May 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 21 - Green Bay, Wis. @ TBA

May 22 - Madison, Wis. @ Breese Stevens Field

May 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

May 26 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

May 29 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Facebook: Smith & Myers