Shinedown pair Brent Smith and Zach Myers are continuing their work outside of the group under the Smith & Myers moniker, issuing two new tracks from their forthcoming, Smith & Myers, Vol. 2 collection. One is the original song "Bad at Love," while the second is a cover of the Billie Eilish hit single, "Bad Guy."

Smith & Myers started several years back with the two band members accepting covers suggestions from fans. It's since evolved with their Vol. 2 release now featuring a mix of covers and original songs. The group previously released the original track "Not Mad Enough" as well as their take on Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

"Bad at Love" and "Bad Guy" are a perfect pairing to release together as both come from a more stripped back solo guitar strumming vibe, complete with a snap/clap beat that fans will be quick to pick up on. "Bad at Love" centers around someone who's suffered their fair share of hardships, while "Bad Guy" keeps the track catchy while relying more on Myers guitar and Smith's voice in place of Eilish's electro beats. Take a listen to both tracks below.

“‘Bad at Love’ was one of the very first original songs to be written for the project. I think ultimately the song was born from my own romantic relationships. When I love someone, I love them fully, and sometimes the passion can be too much. I always know when it’s time to move on. That being said, I am extremely grateful that I am still very good friends with the ladies I have loved, and still love, to this day,” shares Smith.

“‘Bad at Love’ was one of the first original songs we wrote for this album ... lyrically Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think it came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song. And I think ‘Bad Guy’ turned out very cool – it’s a nice bluesy version of the song,” adds Myers.

The Smith & Myers, Vol. 2 album will arrive on Oct. 23, filled not only with covers but more personal original cuts dealing with topics ranging from social media, commentary on racial injustice and the heartache of children being taken from their parents at the U.S. border. The album is currently available to pre-order at this location.

Smith & Myers, "Bad at Love"

Smith & Myers, "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish Cover)