Punk rock icons The Dictators are back with "Let's Get the Band Back Together," a fitting title for their first reunion song which also marks the debut of new drummer Albert Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult fame.

The band was formed in 1973 in New York City and released three albums before splitting up in 1978. Their style was entirely unique — one predicated on punk rock energy with the laid back, party-time sensibilities of surf rock.

Not much has changed all these years later, evidenced by the jingle-jangle of "Let's Get the Band Back Together." There's no need to pour through the song and look for some deep, hidden meaning — it's good-natured fun about loading up your gear and playing a gig with an unforgettably slapstick chorus where the members of The Dictators shout out the song title slightly out of unison.

"I recorded 'Let’s Get The Band Back Together' for one of my solo EPs back in 2012. When we were considering songs I presented it and everybody agreed that it was just too perfect...we had to re-record it, Dictators-style," commented bassist/singer Andy Shernoff.

Regarding their high-profile new drummer, Shernoff added, "Once we made the decision to reform, we discussed getting a drummer who could really explore the space with a cowbell. That means Albert Bouchard because when it comes to the cowbell there’s nobody’s better …. We also think he’s a pretty good drummer."

Rounding out Shernoff and Bouchard in the lineup are guitarists Ross 'The Boss' Friedman (ex-Manowar) and Scott 'Top Ten' Kempner.

Listen to the new song directly below.

The Dictators, "Let's Get the Band Back Together"