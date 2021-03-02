Here’s a First Look at the New ‘Holy Diver’ Dio Graphic Novel

Thanks to Z2 Comics, there's been a plethora of graphic novels based on the works of rock and metal artists. The upcoming story inspired by Dio's debut album Holy Diver was actually a collaboration between the company and the Dio Estate, and we have an exclusive first look at some of the photos from the novel.

The book comes in two options — both a standard edition and a deluxe edition. The deluxe option comes with a hardcover book, a vinyl picture disc reissue of Holy Diver, three art prints inspired by the album, and a hardcover slipcase. The standard book is a softcover.

Pre-order the Holy Diver graphic novel here. They're expected to ship in June of this year.

The novel tells the story of the events that led up to the scene shown on the cover of Holy Diver. The the story was written by horror writer Steve Niles, and the artwork was illustrated by Scott Hampton. See some images as a preview for the 120-page result below.

"Steve Niles tells the story behind the album cover Holy Diver, a story about how you can't judge a picture by the way it appears, which is what Ronnie wrote many times in his songs; that you have to see inside the person and not judge them by the way they look or by what they wear. Together with Scott Hampton's amazing artwork they tell the story of Holy Diver, and I know Ronnie would have given his stamp of approval on this great graphic novel," Wendy Dio said.