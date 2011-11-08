The 1980s proved to be a defining era for metal music, laying the groundwork that would later develop into various subgenres of the sound.

It also was a decade marked by what some would consider polar opposites in the metal scene: Glam and thrash.

Glam, to this day, is not only used to describe the evolution of metal in the 80s, but it also is closely associated with music in general during that era. Bands like Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison dominated the charts as they reached audiences far beyond metal-heavy locales like the Sunset Strip.

As these acts grew in popularity, so did their larger-than-life personas complete with flashy outfits and excessive lifestyles.

Meanwhile, thrash metal gained momentum thanks to acts like Slayer, Metallica and Anthrax. Their raw and unrelenting style was anything but glam.

The Loudwire staff sorted through all of the chaos of the decade to come up with this list of the Top 11 Metal Albums of the 1980s.

Top 11 Metal Albums of the 1980s The 1980s were fertile, formative years for metal, defined by lots of genres, classifications and periods, and not to mention controversy. It's hard to believe that classic-style metal churned out by the likes of Dio and Ozzy Osbourne coexisted with the brutal, technically astounding and surgically precise bluster of thrash, as well as the eyeliner, hairspray and glam of pop metal. The 1980s truly offered something for everyone. If you liked things irreverent, loud, brash, politically charged, poppy, glittery and unforgettable, then the '80s had to be your favorite period of the genre, as it ballooned and enjoyed a period of unprecedented and rapid growth. We proudly present you with the Top 11 Metal Albums of the 1980s:

