Dirty Honey Cover Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ on Frozen Lake for NHL Winter Classic

Dirty Honey will appear during the National Hockey League's Winter Classic event with their cover of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," which was filmed on a frozen lake in Minnesota.

The band has been posting several teasers on their Instagram throughout the week leading up to the airing of the special, which will take place on New Year's Day (Jan. 1) on TNT. Each teaser clip has featured an animation of a single purple letter with a song playing in the background — "C" was backed by Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," "R" had Heart's "Crazy on You," "A" was paired with Patsy Cline's "Crazy" and "Z" with Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy."

Prince was also known as "The Purple One" ever since his album Purple Rain came out in 1984. We'll see which song Dirty Honey post tomorrow with the letter "Y."

The upcoming special will feature Dirty Honey performing "Let's Go Crazy" atop a frozen lake. The video was directed by Turner Sports' Tyler Lassiter and Craig Murray, and the studio version of the song will also be available on Jan. 1 on all digital and streaming services.

“I had read that [vocalist] Marc LaBelle was a big hockey guy, and as soon as we landed the NHL deal on TNT earlier this year, my first thought was that we would do something with these guys at some point," Lassiter said in a statement. "When we came up with this concept, all the stars seemed to align. We needed a band who could faithfully pull off a legit Prince cover as well as one passionate enough to agree to shoot on a frozen lake in northern Minnesota in mid-December. The boys crushed it.”

The pre-game activities will begin at 6PM ET on TNT, and then the Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues at Minneapolis’ outdoor Target Field.

Photo Credit: TNT