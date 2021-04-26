Disturbed are the latest band to dive into the world of comics, pairing with Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment for the upcoming five-part comic book series Disturbed: Dark Messiah. And, in addition, the band's longtime mascot The Guy will soon have his own action figure.

“Ever since ‘The Guy’ made his debut 20 years ago his evolution and transformation has only grown," stated the band. "We are excited to take ‘The Guy’ to the next level and bring his story to the forefront via both the comic book series and action figures. We can’t wait to share this next chapter with all of you.”

Disturbed: Dark Messiah takes place in the not so distant future, as firefighter Griffin DeSanto finds himself a man out of time, stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation and subjugation. Technology rules and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone. He was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide. This will be the first dive into The Guy's power's, history and lore, as we see him as The Vengeful One.

The first print edition of each issue will be released as a prestige-format limited edition collectible comic book, featuring cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages, and individual numbering. The cover artwork was done by Ryan Christensen with the interior artwork created by Angel Hernandez. The story comes from Llexi Leon & Tim Seeley.

The first printing will be limited to 3000 copies. The first issue is available to order right here and will ship in July 2021.

And, as previously mentioned, there is a new action figure for "The Guy" currently in the works. Pre-orders for the action figure are being taken here and will ship in October 2021.

Disturbed: The Dark Messiah Comic + The Guy Action Figure