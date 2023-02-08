Disturbed singer David Draiman has replied to the latest controversy surrounding Joe Rogan after the host of The Joe Rogan Experience defended Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar for a 2019 tweet she made that was condemned as being antisemitic. Draiman has offered to talk with Rogan about Jewish stereotypes.

"Perpetuating the stereotype that Jews love money more than any other race/creed/religion," the musician said this week, "leads to dangerous and disastrous consequences."

In February 2019, as Fox News and NPR reported, Omar responded to a tweet about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening to punish her and another representative for being critical of Israel.

Omar tweeted, "It's all about the Benjamins baby," referring to Puff Daddy's 1997 single "It's All About the Benjamins" and its description of $100 bills. Critics said Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, was repeating a negative stereotype about Jewish Americans. She later apologized.

But on the Feb. 4 installment of The Joe Rogan Experience with guests Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, the podcast host defended Omar's remark.

Rogan said "the idea that Jewish people aren't into money is ridiculous. That's like saying Italians aren't into pizza. That's fucking stupid." (via Variety)

Tagging Rogan on Wednesday (Feb. 8), Draiman, who is off Jewish descent, tweeted, "Et tu @joerogan? Listen, if you'd like to have an opportunity to talk to someone who can explain why perpetuating the stereotype that Jews love money more than any other race/creed/religion, leads to dangerous and disastrous consequences… …I'm around. Let's talk."

David Draiman's Tweet to Joe Rogan

