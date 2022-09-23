Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’
Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable."
“Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
"Our society has become addicted to outrage," he continues, "Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There’s no better environment to forget about all of this shit than live music. We can be together and realize we have more in common than not. Recognize what’s happening and let’s make a change for the better.”
As for "Unstoppable," it's an empowering, anthemic track — something Disturbed have displayed a remarkable knack for writing throughout their career.
Listen to the song below and view the Divisive album art and track listing further down the page. Look for the new record to drop on Nov. 28 on Reprise Records and pre-order/pre-save here.
Disturbed, "Unstoppable" Lyrics
You're never gonna stop me
I'm the nightmare you've been dreaming of
And the day is approaching
Let me show you what I'm made of
This is just the beginning
Your entirety is justified
Let me tell you something
There's nowhere left for you to hide
Justice will be mine
You can be certain
That sound of your heartbeat
Like a time bomb slowly ticking down
You won't see me coming
I can end your life with not a sound
Hear me now
It's unavoidable
I've fulfilled my vow
There's no escape
I am unstoppable
I am unstoppable
There can be no penance
For the parasite that you've become
There is no repentance
This judgment can't be undone
There will be no mercy
No lenience while I'm alive
Vengeance is coming
Believe it now, you won't survive
Justice will be mine
You can be certain
That sound of your heartbeat
Like a time bomb slowly ticking down
You won't see me coming
I can end your life with not a sound
Hear me now
It's unavoidable
I've fulfilled my vow
I am unstoppable
Don't bother running
It's over this time
You're going to pay now
For all you have taken
Hear me now
There's no escape
I am unstoppable
I am, I am, I am, I am
I am
I am unstoppable
I am, I am, I am, I am
I am
I am unstoppable
I am, I am, I am, I am
I am
I am unstoppable
Hear me now
It's unavoidable
I've fulfilled my vow
I am unstoppable
Don't bother running
It's over this time
You're going to pay now
For all you have taken
Hear me now
There's no escape
I am unstoppable
(You're never gonna stop me
I am unstoppable
You're never gonna stop me)
I am unstoppable
Disturbed, "Unstoppable"
Disturbed, Divisive Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Hey You"
02. "Bad Man"
03. "Divisive"
04. "Unstoppable"
05. "Love to Hate"
06. "Feeding the Fire"
07. "Don’t Tell Me" (featuring Ann Wilson)
08. "Take Back Your Life"
09. "Part of Me"
10. "Won’t Back Down"
