Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable."

“Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.

"Our society has become addicted to outrage," he continues, "Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There’s no better environment to forget about all of this shit than live music. We can be together and realize we have more in common than not. Recognize what’s happening and let’s make a change for the better.”

As for "Unstoppable," it's an empowering, anthemic track — something Disturbed have displayed a remarkable knack for writing throughout their career.

Listen to the song below and view the Divisive album art and track listing further down the page. Look for the new record to drop on Nov. 28 on Reprise Records and pre-order/pre-save here.

Disturbed, "Unstoppable" Lyrics

You're never gonna stop me

I'm the nightmare you've been dreaming of

And the day is approaching

Let me show you what I'm made of

This is just the beginning

Your entirety is justified

Let me tell you something

There's nowhere left for you to hide Justice will be mine

You can be certain That sound of your heartbeat

Like a time bomb slowly ticking down

You won't see me coming

I can end your life with not a sound Hear me now

It's unavoidable

I've fulfilled my vow

There's no escape

I am unstoppable I am unstoppable There can be no penance

For the parasite that you've become

There is no repentance

This judgment can't be undone

There will be no mercy

No lenience while I'm alive

Vengeance is coming

Believe it now, you won't survive Justice will be mine

You can be certain That sound of your heartbeat

Like a time bomb slowly ticking down

You won't see me coming

I can end your life with not a sound Hear me now

It's unavoidable

I've fulfilled my vow

I am unstoppable

Don't bother running

It's over this time

You're going to pay now

For all you have taken

Hear me now

There's no escape

I am unstoppable I am, I am, I am, I am

I am

I am unstoppable

I am, I am, I am, I am

I am

I am unstoppable

I am, I am, I am, I am

I am

I am unstoppable Hear me now

It's unavoidable

I've fulfilled my vow

I am unstoppable

Don't bother running

It's over this time

You're going to pay now

For all you have taken

Hear me now

There's no escape

I am unstoppable (You're never gonna stop me

I am unstoppable

You're never gonna stop me)

I am unstoppable

Disturbed, "Unstoppable"

Disturbed, Divisive Album Art + Track Listing

Disturbed, 'Divisive' Reprise Records loading...

01. "Hey You"

02. "Bad Man"

03. "Divisive"

04. "Unstoppable"

05. "Love to Hate"

06. "Feeding the Fire"

07. "Don’t Tell Me" (featuring Ann Wilson)

08. "Take Back Your Life"

09. "Part of Me"

10. "Won’t Back Down"

Head here to follow and listen to Loudwire's playlist of 2022's Best Rock Songs.

