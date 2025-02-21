Disturbed Fans React to Band’s New Song ‘I Will Not Break’

Disturbed just released a new track today (Feb. 21) called "I Will Not Break." What do fans think of the song?

"I Will Not Break" is Disturbed's first bit of new music since their most recent album Divisive came out in late 2022. Upon sharing the song, the band didn't disclose whether the track is a standalone single of part of a new album. So for now, we don't have any details about their next record.

In a press release, Disturbed called the track "a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down.”

Disturbed, 'I Will Not Break'

David Draiman's Message About Disturbed's New Song

"I did not realize how poignant and therapeutic this song would become when I originally wrote it. I needed it. I hope it brings some very much needed strength and empowerment to all, especially in light of the horrors of the past 48 hours," frontman David Draiman wrote on social media with a link to the track.

Draimain's post was likely in reference to the four bodies that were returned to Israel by Hamas, two of which were confirmed to be young children that were abducted when Hamas attacked Israel in October of 2023 [via CBS News]. Draiman shared a photo of the children and their mother, Shiri Bibas, on his Instagram yesterday.

Fans React to New Disturbed Song 'I Will Not Break'

Fans have shared their thoughts on Disturbed's new track both on social media and forums such as Reddit. In general, the reactions on X seem mostly positive.

See some posts on X about the song below.

Fans went a little more into depth on how they feel about the song on Reddit.

"Love it. One of the heavier tracks they've released in quite some time," a fan wrote on this thread.

"Warrior, Criminal, Animal, Haunted? Idk if most people find that cringey or not, but I like when bands reference past songs like this lol," another added. "I dig the electronics in the background and the general darker sound, too. I'll be honest, I was super skeptical with the generic ass title, but this is sounding better than the majority of stuff from the last two albums. Looking forward to more songs dropping, for sure."

Someone else provided a very detailed perspective of the sound and how the band has evolved. The points they listed are bulleted below.

Huge buildup that has you on the edge of your seat before the riff comes in, very cool electronic elements.

That riff is insane, syncopation between Dan & Mike on this one is like no other.

Some classic AH, AH sickness esc growls in the beginning riff with that laugh gets you locked in.

Verses are very staccato Voices esc scatting, very cool and bouncy.

Really cool guitar effects on this one in general, especially in the pre chorus.

Big Chorus that’s super catchy while still having some “scatting” parts, good mix between the two! I’ve already caught my self signing “I will not Break… This… Timeeeee”

Heavy breakdown, again Dan and Mike are unreal on this one. Dans shredding the entire song which sounds like a very tiring one to play. Mike brought back some tribal drum fills and moments which as a drummer I love to hear as I feel that is his signature sound.

Breakdown leads to a Solo that gives Bad Man vibes, really good and fits great with the song.

Another fan, on the other hand, called the song "generic."

"I was expecting something different. Instead it’s the ole 'Rise up and fight!' theme that they’ve been doing since 10k Fists. It was cool the first couple times, now it’s getting old. Hopefully after The Sickness tour they realize what is missing from their newer songs and try something different or bring back the old style of The Sickness and Believe."