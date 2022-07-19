Disturbed + ‘Macarena’ Dance Mashup Really Has Us Stupefied

A new mashup blending Disturbed's "Stupify" and gulp, the Macarena, apparently has David Draiman's approval. Despite the potential horror show this sounds like, "Stuparena" has the Disturbed frontman saying, "I love it."

Whatever evil force brought Bill McClintock's attention to these two wildly opposed songs, the mashup master has created a rather clean fusion between the annoying '90s pop dance sensation and the smash single from the metal debut of Disturbed. (McClintock is known for his smooth incorporation of metal singing into pop melodies, and has a whole YouTube channel devoted to it.)

The mashup is rather simple. The "Macarena" beat initially laid down by Los Del Rio is the foundation, while Draiman's magnificent vocals take the spotlight, with the bounce-back-and-forth of choruses and verse between the tunes. It's definitely freaky to hear Draiman's lyrics "I can feel it all start slipping a-waaaay..." meld into "A-yyyyyyy Macarena!"

Draiman heard it and says he's into it, tweeting, "It works in a bizarre way. I love it lol."

Listen to the mashup below. If it strikes your fancy, there is plenty more from McClintock to sample. Some of his choice picks include "Viva la Psycho," (Slipknot's "Psychosocial" mixed with Coldplay's "Viva la Vida,) "Iron Sembello," (fusing the song "Maniac" from the movie Flashdance and Iron Maiden's "The Trooper,) and probably most the famous "Leotallica," (a cramming-together of Leo Sayer's "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing," and Metallica's "Sad But True.")

Disturbed "Stupify" X "Macarena" Mashup "Stuparena"