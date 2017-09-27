COREY TAYLOR & DAVID DRAIMAN PRAISE HYRO THE HERO’S NEW ALBUM

HYRO THE HERO celebrates the release of his new album BOUND FOR GLORY!

Stream/download BOUND FOR GLORY digitally here or buy the limited coke bottle green vinyl.

HYRO collaborates with some of the leading names in rock including Atreyu, HELLYEAH, Ice Nine Kills & REDDSTAR.

David Draiman features on ‘We Believe’, “Hyro is a truly amazing artist and I had a blast working with him. This track is exactly what the world needs right now. It’s time to believe again.”

Corey Taylor features on ‘Kids Against The Monsters’, “It’s always nice to collaborate, especially when you’re a genuine fan. Hyro embodies what a true artist is meant to do: make you feel something. This song is a great reminder that we’re stronger together when facing our demons.”

Benjamin Bruce (Asking Alexandria) commented on the album, “If you haven’t heard of HYRO already you’ve been missing out!”

Hyro The Hero states, “’Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check’ is a Hyro the Hero-style spin on a track that taught me how to recognize the importance of standing out as an artist compared to everyone else. Busta Rhymes was spitting fire on this track, so you know I had to come correct.”

Brought to you in partnership with Better Noise Music.