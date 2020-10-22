Disturbed and Scorpions have just unveiled their own stencils to help you transform any ordinary pumpkin into a pro-carved jack-o-lantern. What's even better is that they're both available to download for free and Disturbed are hosting a contest for fans to show off their best work and win a prize.

For something a bit more menacing this Halloween, Disturbed are offering fans an opportunity to carve out the visage of their mascot, 'The Guy.' The free stencil download comes in conjunction with a fun contest the veteran rockers are running, which invites fans to carve a pumpkin using the stencil or to go off script and either carve or paint a pumpkin related to Disturbed in some way.

A winner will be chosen randomly on Oct. 31 and will receive a The Sickness 20th anniversary prize pack. To enter, post your painting or carving and use the hashtags #DisturbedHalloween and #TheSickness20. It's also a great way to see what other Disturbed fans have created!

As for the Scorpions, they're not running a contest, but putting a jack-o-lantern in your window or on your porch or sidewalk to boast about your excellent taste in music is a prize in itself. The enduring rock/metal legends are offering up a two-sided design, one bearing the band's iconic logo and the other being their signature scorpion image.

Download Disturbed's stencil here and, for the Scorpions stencil, head here. View both designs below.

Disturbed, Halloween Pumpkin Stencil

Scorpions, Halloween Pumpkin Stencil