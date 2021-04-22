10 Djent Songs All Metalheads Should Know

Cultivated by artists such as Meshuggah, Animals as Leaders and Periphery, djent is among the most prevalent components of progressive metal.

Basically, it emphasizes palm-muted, low-tuned and highly syncopated guitar riffs alongside polymeters to yield a guttural and hypnotic atmosphere.

While some fans argue that djent is a proper subgenre, others feel that the term is more of a description – or actual onomatopoeia – for the music’s vibe.

Either way, djent is incredible, and now’s the perfect time to explore 10 tracks that should be required listening for diehards and newcomers alike.