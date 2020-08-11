Down Announce ‘Quarter Century Throwdown’ Livestream Concert

Late last year, Down started teasing their return to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic NOLA album. While the pandemic has thrown a wrench into some of their 2020 plans, the group does have a special livestream concert event coming to mark the album's 25th anniversary.

"The Quarter Century Throwdown" will find Philip Anselmo, Pepper Keenan, Kirk Windstein, Jimmy Bower and Pat Bruders performing the NOLA album in its entirety, with the concert event taking place on Aug. 29 at 6PM ET.

The band has a high production, multi-camera setup for the livestream that will help to provide a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience. The show will also be rebroadcast between August. 30 at 6PM ET through Sept. 1 at 6PM ET.

"Down was a simple band started by friends with a love of heavy music and the songs on the NOLA album were magic from the first rehearsal," state the group. "We’re extremely grateful to be celebrating the NOLA record with a live stream that the world can see. Watch the show and plug in through your loudest stereo! We love y’all!”

Down will also be directing a portion of the proceeds to the show to the United Houma Nation, with the goal of helping to preserve and maintain their culture as the land they reside in has been disappearing. Learn more about the tribe here.

You can get your virtual livestream tickets right here, and there is also special merch designs being sold that you can check out here.