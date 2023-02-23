Well, this should be heavy! Members of Type O Negative and Crowbar/Down have just announced the formation of a new band, EYE AM.

The news broke on Type O Negative's Twitter page, where it was revealed that guitarist Kenny Hickey and drummer Johnny Kelly had tipped off the account's administrator about the forthcoming project. It also features Crowbar leader and Down axeman Kirk Windstein as well as bassist Todd Strange, who spent time in both of those groups.

Furthering the connection, Hickey also filled in for Windstein on Kingdom of Sorrow tours in 2008 and 2010, so there's a lot of overlap happening between all the members — Hickey and Kelly also share an other band, Silvertomb.

The tweet also confirms that EYE AM will record their first single with Less Than Jake's Roger Lima his studio, The Moathouse, and four photos of the group from the studio can be viewed directly below.

It's still early on, so there's no telling what else lies in store for EYE AM, whether it's a full length album, EP or touring. Crowbar, who last released Zero and Below in 2022, however, have a good number of dates on the books in the U.K. and Europe, which can be seen here. They'll also be playing this year's Milwaukee Metal Fest, the first installment of the iconic fest since 2007 and the first since Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta obtained the rights to the name.

