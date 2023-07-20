Allow us to introduce you to Dragoncorpse, an international band who might be the only ones playing a hybrid style of deathcore and power metal. And, yes, it's sick!

Deathcore, since its inception, has always been over the top and bordering on the absurd in the best of ways. Power metal, meanwhile, is boundless when it comes to the potential for cheesiness, which is what has made it such an enthralling style for more than three decades.

But merging the two together? Who could ever conceive such a ridiculous idea? They're two of the most opposite subgenres there are in metal, but it's 2023 and we all have the capacity to be eclectic with our music tastes, right? Or at least with our metal musical tastes.

So, who the hell are Dragoncorpse? Let's dive in!

When Did Dragoncorpse Form + Where Are They From?

Dragoncorpse formed in 2021 and features an international five-piece lineup with musicians from Australia, Canada and the United States.

The members are:

Mardy Leith (vocals)

Kris Chayer (guitar)

Justin Gogan (drums)

Noah Nikolas Laidlaw (bass)

Dale Urban (orchestrations)

What Other Bands Can Be Compared to Dragoncorpse?

Outright, nobody.

But if we split up the genres, here's how we hear it:

Power metal comparisons:

Rhapsody of Fire

Secret Sphere

HammerFall

PLAYLIST: Ultimate Power Metal

Over 175 songs — check it out here.

Deathcore comparisons:

Lorna Shore

Carnifex

Born of Osiris

PLAYLIST: Ultimate Deathcore

Over 150 songs — check it out here.

The band doesn't just cheaply employ a cut/paste approach to their songwriting, utilizing both styles of metal to craft truly dynamic songs. Some parts are purely deathcore while others are strictly power metal, but this isn't always the case one style will eventually work its way in and around the other.

What Have Dragoncorpse Released + Where Can I Listen?

Draongocorpse issued three singles in 2022, all of which are featured on this year's EP, The Drakketh Saga. The nine-track release wields five proper songs as well as four interludes, each of which are spaced between those other five tracks, creating a cinematic, epic flow to the 25 minutes of music.

Dragoncorpse, The Drakketh Saga

Dragoncorpse Independent/Dragoncorpse loading...

And as for those interludes... remember how we said power metal is rife with limitless cheese? Low, pitch-shifted vocals provide narration on The Drakketh Saga against an orchestral/symphonic backdrop.

Here's a sampling of the interludes, these lyrics taken from "Interlude I - Sturm":

Untold years since the slaying of Drakketh

Drained of all that would prove his existence

The mortal realm have erased their fear

Pledging their souls to the celestial gods We find ourselves here

Beneath the earth so deep

No light dare enter

Amongst the matriarchal dwarves

Preparing a feast

But not one for the stomachs of mortals

But for the Sleeping Gods of the mountain

A feast of Blood and Bone The queen Terieth preparing a morsel

Only she can

The soul of her only son

The one they call Sturm

Use the Bandcamp player below to start listening to The Drakketh Saga.

What's That? They Covered Limp Bizkit Too?

Yup.

The group has a sense of humor, embracing meme culture and Limp Bizkit with their cover of "Nookie," swapping the title in the lyrics for "Dragussy."

Is the cover good? Umm... that doesn't matter. The artwork says "Somehow WORSE than the original," so there's that.

Is it amusing? Fuck yeah it is.

Dragoncorpse, "Dragussy" Independent/Dragoncorpse loading...

But Wait, There's More!

There's also the single "Dragonectomy (Chased Through a Dungeon By a Horny, Recently Divorced Dragon) [Single, And Ready to Mingle]."

The title says more than we ever could.

Dragoncorpse, "Dragonectomy" Dragoncorpse/Independent loading...

I'm Sold! This Band Is Sick, Thanks Loudwire! Where Can I Follow Dragoncorpse?

You are very welcome.

Follow Dragoncorpse at the following places on our beloved internet:

Buy merch at the band's BigCartel store.