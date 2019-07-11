10 Metal Subgenres That Need Serious Explaining

As the name suggests, this metal subgenre involves the combination of Black Metal and Rock ’n’ Roll. Thinking of it abstractly, this doesn’t seem like a very good match. In fact, if you’ve never heard Black ’n’ Roll before it’s probably not a sound you can even imagine. However, the two genres blended together work surprisingly well. Kvelertak is a band that is extremely adept at seamlessly intertwining the two sounds. Also in the same sphere is Death ’n’ Roll, of which Entombed’s Wolverine Blues is the first true example. They would be followed by bands such as Six Feet Under and Carcass.