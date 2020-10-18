Dream Theater’s John Petrucci Branding Beard Product Line

Dream Theater's John Petrucci not only plays a killer guitar, but he also has one of the best beards in the rock and metal world. Petrucci's facial follicles drew the attention of Captain Fawcett, who have partnered with the guitarist to brand the new Nebula line of beard products.

There are four products in the line, starting with the Nebula moustache wax. This moustache wax boasts top notes of exhilarating bergamot and aromatic myrtle riff with a bittersweet tang of grapefruit, rising to an intense heart of earthy, violet orris, dark coffee & tenacious woody cedar. A pulse of seductive musk trails a smoky backbeat laced with vetiver & luxurious leather. It comes supplied in an aluminum tin with a screw top lid. It's available here.

There's also a Nebula beard balm. According to the description, it boasts top notes of exhilarating bergamot & aromatic myrtle riff with a bittersweet tang of grapefruit, rising to an intense heart of earthy, violet orris, dark coffee and tenacious woody cedar. A pulse of seductive musk trails a smoky backbeat laced with vetiver and luxurious leather. Pick that up here.

The Petrucci Nebula series also comes with beard oil. It features top notes of exhilarating bergamot and aromatic myrtle riff with a bittersweet tang of grapefruit, rising to an intense heart of earthy, violet orris, dark coffee and tenacious woody cedar. A pulse of seductive musk trails a smoky backbeat laced with vetiver and luxurious leather. It's available in both 10ml. and 50 ml. packages. Get those here and here.

The first 1000 purchases of this 50 ml. Nebula Beard Oil will include a Limited Edition Nebula Guitar FLOW® Guitar Pick, designed and created by John Petrucci in collaboration with Jim Dunlop.

See more from the John Petrucci Captain Fawcett Nebula line here. Petrucci also just recently released his Terminal Velocity solo album which you can get at this location.

Capt. Fawcett's

