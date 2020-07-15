Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Performs Beautiful Musical Tribute to Ennio Morricone

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess is putting his talents on display, saluting one of film's greatest composers, Ennio Morricone, who died at the age of 91 on July 6.

Morricone was a legend in the film world, earning an Oscar for his work on Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight film. Metal fans most likely recognize his work in creating "The Ecstasy of Gold," a track that has long been Metallica's entrance song at concerts. That song initially was part of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly film score.

Rudess, like many musicians, was inspired by Morricone's theatrical works over the years and decided to pay musical tribute by playing through some of Morricone's compositions. Watch in the video below.

"Here is my tribute to Ennio Morricone," said Rudess in his comments on the video player. "[He] left us with some of the most beautiful music this planet has ever heard. May his melodies bring him directly to a special place in heaven."

Rudess then performs his stirring musical tribute, which not only shows his own talent on the piano, but also accentuates the beauty and ability to move the listener that Morricone created.

In addition to his Oscar for The Hateful Eight, Morricone was Oscar nominated for his scores to the films Days of Heaven, Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy and Malena.

Jordan Rudess' Musical Tribute to Ennio Morricone