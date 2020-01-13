Dream Theater paid their respects to Rush drummer Neil Peart last weekend during a concert in Amsterdam (Jan. 11) after hearing of the iconic musician's Jan. 7 death from brain cancer. Holding a moment of silence for the rocker, Dream Theater singer James LaBrie quieted the concert crowd for 30 seconds.

It can't be easy to make a full house of concertgoers go silently reverent, but that stunning tribute was certainly attained last Saturday at the AFAS Live concert hall in the Netherlands’ capital. Elsewhere, Dream Theater further made known their debt of gratitude to the late Rush member. Watch the video and see statements from the group down toward the bottom of this post.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of the world's greatest artists, lyricists and drummers of all time," the band offered in a joint statement on Twitter the same day. "To say that Neil and the music he was a part of was an influence on Dream Theater is a gross understatement."

In a separate post to his personal Facebook page, Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini shared fond remembrances of Peart's inventive drumming on an early Rush album that inspired him at a young age.

"My buying A Farewell to Kings without having a clue who Rush was, changed the game for me," Mangini remembered. "Neil's creativity and the music of Rush made lightbulbs go off in my head. I now know that to mean those very important areas of the brain were ignited that can only be ignited via music. … He made all that percussion that us 'drummers' got stuck playing on some pieces cool now. I couldn't wait to get to band practice early just to play the tubular bell part in 'Closer to the Heart.'"

Obviously, Dream Theater weren't the only rock outfit to salute Peart over the last several days. Members of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, KISS and more also recently gave tribute to the Rush drummer.

Dream Theater Hold Moment of Silence for Rush's Neil Peart (Jan. 11, 2020)