Dropout Kings vocalist Adam Ramey has died, according to a post on the band's social media.

The singer was a founding member of Dropout Kings, which he formed in 2016. According to the group's social post, Ramey died yesterday (May 19) at the age of 32. A cause of death was not revealed in their statement.

Read it in full below.

Life comes at you in ways you can never predict. The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings. Even still, we cannot always expect things to go the way we dream nor can we understand just how special each moment with our friends and family are until those moments are memories. With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away. His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives. We're devastated to say the least, but Adam's spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can. We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we've shared. Thank you for everything, Chip.

Rest in power, Adam. We'll always love you fam

After the breakup of his previous band The Bad Chapter in 2015, Ramey formed a group called Phoenix Down with some of his former bandmates and rapper Eddie Wellz. They changed their name to Dropout Kings in 2017, and by that point the lineup also consisted of Staig Flynn, Chucky Guzman, Rob Sebastian and Trevor Norgren.

"Basically, as a kid I had no real hobbies. I liked listening to music and loved learning all the words. I really liked writing. Around high school I started playing drums and learned vocals. I started playing in bands. And after a lot of perseverance I’m here now," Ramey told Heavy Music HQ in 2018.

"I want people to know that we are behind the nu-metal revolution right now. I want people to associate this band with nu-metal as a whole."

Ramey is survived by his wife Jamie and their son Jude. Loudwire sends our condolences to all of his loved ones. Rest In Peace.