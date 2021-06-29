There are a lot of song mash-ups out there, but this one is really something else — someone turned Drowning Pool's "Bodies" into a horrific kids song.

The video combines footage of Drowning Pool performing the song live with snippets of children cheering and dancing in an audience, but the audio is even more incredible. Late frontman Dave Williams' vocals are isolated with a bunch of sound effects and chimes as the background music. The kids even chant along with the numbers in the pre-chorus.

The creator really put a lot of work into it. We've never really heard or seen anything like it.

There was quite a positive response too. A commenter on the YouTube video wrote, "It'd be easy to just dub on jingly sounds and kids cheering and call it a day, but I love how much work you put into these. The kids singing the numbers, the little animations, the timing of the kids dancing and singing, the 'Shhhh' near the end. It all works so well. Bravo my man." Someone on Reddit wrote, "I both love and hate you now! Thank/fuck you for this!"

Check out the video below.

The YouTube channel the video was uploaded on is called There I Ruined It, and it features other entertaining mash-ups such as a swing version of Nirvana's "Come As You Are," a bluegrass version of System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" and a broadway version of Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff."

Needless to say, you should pay 'em a visit.

Drowning Pool's 'Bodies' as a Kids Song