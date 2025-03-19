Let's look at some drummers who could replace Frank Ferrer in Guns N' Roses now that we know he's parted ways with the band.

Guns announced the news on their social media today (March 19), calling the split "amicable," though they did not disclose the reason behind it.

"The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey," they wrote.

"Frank first joined GN'R during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico."

Ferrer joined the group after the departure of Bryan "Brain" Mantia, whose drumming can be heard on the majority of Chinese Democracy although he left the group nearly two years before the album came out. Ferrer contributed to several tracks on the record once he joined.

Ferrer has not yet commented on his split with Guns, though he shared the statement from the band on his Instagram story.

Nevertheless, Guns N' Roses are set to play their first show since November of 2023 in just a couple of weeks, so there will undoubtedly be someone else taking Ferrer's place. So, who will it be?

The band hasn't named a replacement yet, and they may not until they perform for the first time this year on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. So all we can do is speculate in the meantime.

We compiled a list of drummers that have ties to the band in one way or another, and included them all below. Scroll through to see who we think could replace Ferrer in the band, and see all of Guns N' Roses' 2025 tour dates on their website.

7 Drummers Who Could Replace Frank Ferrer in Guns N' Roses These drummers all have ties to Guns N' Roses in one way or another, so they could potentially replace Frank Ferrer, who left the band in 2025. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner