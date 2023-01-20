Drunk Woman Causes $10M of Damage After Leaving Marilyn Manson Concert, Sues Company That Served Her

A woman who caused $10 million in damages after driving her car into a house following a Marilyn Manson concert in Canada is now seeking damages from a company at the venue that served her alcohol at the show.

According to the CBC, Daniella Leis had attended the concert at London, Ontario's Budweiser Gardens where Manson had performed in 2019. After the show, it was revealed in court proceedings that Leis had driven home going the wrong way down Queen's Avenue before slamming into a home, severing the house's gas line in the process.

First responders pulled Leis from her vehicle and cleared the area after detecting the leak. Reportedly 15 minutes after the crash, the house exploded and proceeded to set other neighboring homes in the area on fire as well. No one was killed in the incident, but four houses were destroyed and seven people were left injured.

Leis pled guilty to four counts of impaired driving and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021. But Leis feels that some of the blame for the vehicle crash and explosion lies with Ovations Ontario Food Services, the company who oversaw the serving of alcohol at Budweiser Gardens the night of the show.

In her claim against the company, Leis cites that the company or their employees served her "when they knew or ought to have known that she was intoxicated," failed to provide properly trained bouncers to monitor levels of intoxication, failed to check on her mode of transportation after she was ejected and did not take steps to ensure she wouldn't drive home. According to Complex, Leis has accused Ovations of "putting profit above safety" on the night in question.

As a result, she's claiming that the damage from the explosion was "caused or contributed to by the negligence, breach of duty and breach of contract" of the company.

It is also requested in the filing that if Leis and her father, who is also named in the legal action, are required to pay any amount of the court cost, that they are "entitled to contribution and indemnity from the defendant (Ovations)."