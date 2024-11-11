Interview: Duff McKagan on Covering David Bowie + How 2025 Is ‘Going to Be a GN’R Year’

When Duff McKagan decided to cover David Bowie's classic, "Heroes," he admitted that it was unplanned.

"It's a happy accident," he told Chuck Armstrong on Friday night's Loudwire Nights (Nov. 8). "Of all the songs I'm recording, I have working titles for half of them."

As he explained, one of his songs held the working title of "Heroes." When he finished recording the track, his producer had an idea.

"He's like, 'Have you ever thought of doing a Bowie song, like doing 'Heroes,'" McKagan recalled.

"It just came up and we had my drummer there and, okay, well, let me just play it. I mean, it's not a bad idea."

McKagan said the vocal range was perfect for him and so after quickly learning it, he decided to record it. It didn't take long for him to release it as a digital single ahead of his recent run of solo dates in Europe.

"That's how it came out," he said.

"We did a live version of it in London that is now out with Steve Jones from the [Sex] Pistols."

Guns N' Roses' Plans For 2025 Are Taking Shape

In addition to discussing his upcoming Record Store Day release and his current solo tour in the U.S., McKagan confirmed -- briefly and vaguely -- some plans for Guns N' Roses.

"I mean, 2025's going to be Guns," he told Chuck.

"That doesn't mean I don't stop recording in my studio here, but it's going to be a GN'R year. More to be revealed, but we're just figuring it out right now."

