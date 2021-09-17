King’s X’s dUg Pinnick Releases ‘Key Changer’ Song, Announces ‘Joy Bomb’ Solo Album

King's X and KXM's dUg Pinnick has gone solo for his next studio album. The legendary bassist and vocalist is serving up his fifth solo effort Joy Bomb next month and today (Sept. 17), we're getting the first taste of the record with the single "Key Changer."

The track grooves along with driving guitars and bass powering the cut, eventually pulling back to let Pinnick's soulful vocal move to the front. The song is accompanied by a new video that often puts the focus on Pinnick's chosen interest, though the headphoned-musician, decked out in his all black attire, does take the time to dance with some robots in the lighthearted video.

“The idea of this video was just to have fun and be goofy,” dUg says. “Hopefully it will brighten everyone’s day.”

"Key Changer" is featured on Pinnick's recently announced Joy Bomb album. Speaking on the record itself, the musician offered, “Joy Bomb is a collection of tunes I've been writing for the last two years. The pandemic has made me go deeper into myself and how to deal with everything and everyone in a new way. These songs are all about truth the way I see it, and I'm thankful that at 71 I can still make music that hopefully matters. Joy Bomb is my latest offer.”

Look for dUg Pinnick's Joy Bomb, dropping Oct. 15 via Rat Pak Records. Pre-orders can be found at this location. Check out the artwork and track listing below.

dUg Pinnick, "Key Changer" Lyrics

yeah the music's gonna make you start dancing,

yeah the music's gonna make you jump and shake,

yeah the music's gonna make your head go bangin,

yeah the music's gonna groove you till your dead. turn up your stereo, turn up your headphones,

turn up everything you got,

let it wash you, let it move you,

let the music hit the spot.

(hit the spot yeah). I wanna hear the music everywhere I go,

I wanna hear.

I wanna hear the music everywhere I go,

I wanna hear. yeah, stay up all night, got no time for sleeping,

up the radio, let it feed your head,

everything dont have to have a rhyme or reason,

let the boogie woogie dance inside your head, turn up your stereo, (turn up the rock show,)

turn up your DJ, (turn up the DJ),

turn up everything you got, (everything you got yeah),

let it wash you, (let it wash you),

let it move you, (let it groove you),

let the music hit the spot, (everything you got yeah) I wanna hear the music everywhere I go,

I wanna hear.

I wanna hear the music everywhere I go,

I wanna hear. turn up your stereo, (up your stereo) turn up your headphones,

(turn up you DJ)

turn up everything you got, (everything you got yeah)

dUg Pinnick, "Key Changer"

dUG Pinnick, Joy Bomb Artwork + Track Listing

Rat Pak Records

1. Jon Boy

2. A Long Way From Home

3. Key Changer

4. Equally Divided

5. I Can’t Fight This Feeling

6. Like a Wolf

7. Social Distancing

8. Love And Fear

9. Long Live Love

10. Slaves

11. The Poison

12. Making Sense of the Bones

13. Like a Wolf (Reprise)