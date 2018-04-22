In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 22, 2018:

- Pantera chose 4/20 to reveal their first snippet of material from their fourth home video. The clip showcases more shenanigans from the band backstage at shows, while also turning the camera from some of their raucous fans. More details on the fourth video will be forthcoming, but for now, check out the preview here.

- We're counting down the hours to new Bullet for My Valentine music, thanks to a new preview trailer. The band will release the video for "Over It" on Monday, but for now there's a :37 second trailer, which finds the group shot in silhouette by a stage and a woman appearing to fall backward all while tunneled sounds build toward what presumably will be the start of the song. Watch here.

- Bruce Dickinson's concert film, Scream for Me Sarajevo, will be released digitally and on DVD and Blu-Ray June 29. And fans can get a preview of the film in a newly issued trailer that can be seen here. The film also comes with a 14-song CD soundtrack, and you can pre-order Scream for Me Sarajevo in the format of your choosing here.

- Scorpions will make it back stateside, albeit briefly, in late August and early September, announcing shows Lake Tahoe, Nev.; Irvine, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; Hollywood, Fla.; and Tampa, Fla. Queensryche will join them for these shows. Get ticketing details here.