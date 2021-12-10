Next year, Eddie Van Halen will be remembered with an official Funko Pop! Rocks figurine in the late Van Halen guitarist's early 1980s likeness. It's a product the influential rocker signed off on before his death.

That's what his son, Mammoth WVH bandleader Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed this week. At the same time, Funko, the toymaker behind the pop culture collectibles comprised of licensed effigies, Pop! Vinyl, shared images of the EVH Funko Pop! figure. It's expected in early 2022 and can be pre-ordered now.

Wolf told his social media followers on Thursday (Dec. 9), "Pop signed off on this way back in 2019 and it's wonderful to see it finally come to fruition. So stoked with how it turned out!"

Wolf, after replacing bassist Michael Anthony in Van Halen in 2006, performed alongside his father in the trailblazing rock group until Eddie's death last year. Subsequently, Van Halen quietly disbanded. Wolf released his debut album with Mammoth WVH in June. He used his dad's storied "Frankenstrat" guitar, reimagined in the miniature for Eddie's Funko Pop! figure, to record some parts on the record.

Van Halen fans can find the Funko Pop! Rocks Eddie Van Halen figure for around $12 at Funko retailers such as GameStop and Entertainment Earth, as well as several other stores. It measures approximately 3 3/4" tall, and it comes packaged in a window display box.

Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Rocks Figure

Funko

Funko