78 Rock + Metal Artists Turned Into Funko Pop! Figures

If you haven't been living under a rock, you've likely seen or heard of Funko Pop! figures. They're small-bodied, big-headed little toys made to resemble pop culture icons, including musicians.

A couple of years ago, only universally-known artists had been immortalized into the figures, such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses and The Beatles. Then they became incredibly popular collectors' items among music fans, so the company started churning out replicas of a ton of rock and metal musicians from Marilyn Manson to Slipknot to Iron Maiden's iconic mascot, Eddie.

A lot of the figures are sold out on Funko's website, but fortunately Amazon has many of them in stock on their website. Scroll through the gallery below to see if your favorite musician or band has a Funko Pop! figure, and click the link provided below each photo to get one of your own.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.