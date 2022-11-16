Here’s an Exclusive First Look at Funko’s New Pantera Pop! Figures Set

Just a few weeks before the first Pantera celebration performance is set to take place, pop culture lifestyle brand Funko has unveiled a new Pantera set of Pop! Rocks vinyl figures as part of their virtual Popapalooza event, and we're giving you an exclusive first look at it.

The collection includes figures of Philip Anselmo, Dimebag Darrell, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul, and is priced at $48. You can check out images below, and pre-order the set here now.

Popapalooza is a music-themed virtual event where fans can buy exclusive Funko! collectibles inspired by a variety of musical artists. Pop! Rocks figures, Pop! Album collections and more will be part of the event.

Reports that Pantera were planning to tour in 2023 first surfaced this past July, and shortly after, it was revealed that Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Zakk Wylde would join Anselmo and Brown and fill in for Paul and Darrell. Fans have had a wide array of reactions to the news, with some happy to see Pantera celebrated, and others confused about the decision.

"It was so funny, because somebody was like, 'It's not Pantera!' Of course it's not Pantera," Wylde told Ultimate Guitar last month. It's Phil, Rex and two of their buddies getting together to honor Dime, Vinnie and all their achievements."

The first Pantera celebration show is set to take place at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Texicoco, Mexico on Dec. 2. A handful of other festival performances will take place in the few weeks afterward, and then they'll head to Europe next spring. No official headlining tour dates have been announced yet, so stay tuned for the big news, and in the meantime check out all of the confirmed dates here.

Pantera Funko! Pop Rocks Figures Funko loading...

