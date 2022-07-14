Zakk Wylde + Anthrax’s Charlie Benante Join Pantera Reunion Lineup

Billboard reports that guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will officially be in Pantera's reunion lineup when touring is expecting to commence in 2023.

Yesterday (July 13), Billboard broke the news that the surviving members of the legendary metal group — singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown — will reunite under the Pantera name, aiming for a return to the road next year.

Over the years, Wylde, a good friend of Dimebag Darrell, has been suspected as the hypothetical successor to the late guitarist, should a reunion ever take place. Benante also has close ties to Pantera's members and is a known close friend to the group and will succeed Vinnie Paul, who died in 2018. It will be the first time Pantera perform live without the Abbott brothers.

Billboard also reports that the reunion lineup has the blessing of the estates of the Abbott brothers and it has received the "green light."

Fans have started to weigh in on the news. See their reactions below.

Fans React to Pantera's 2023 Touring Lineup

11 Artists Who Turned Down Joining Huge Rock + Metal Bands Thanks, but no thanks.

17 Non-Singer Lineup Changes That Impacted Rock + Metal Switching singers is one thing, but what about the rock and metal lineup changes that didn't involve a lead vocalist? Here are 17 specifically non-singer lineup changes that still reverberate today.