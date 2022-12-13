Oh My! Naked Blink-182 ‘What’s My Age Again’ Funko Pop! Dolls Are Here

Who says nobody likes you when you're 23? With Blink-182's "What's My Age Again?" video now 23 years old, Funko Pop! is marking the occasion with a trio of pixelated Blink-182 dolls featuring the trio of streaking band members in their "What's My Age Again?" glory.

That's right, Mark, Tom and Travis are now represented in bare-chested glory in the Funko Pop! universe, complete with strategic pixelation to cover up those parts that will get you banned from music video channels, just like the video itself did back in the day.

The three figures come encased in a light blue, red and white color scheme box, similar to that of the band's Enema of the State era iconography. And each of the dolls even has a representation of the tattoos each of the band members had at the time.

The Funko Pop! dolls just went on sale this morning (Dec. 13) and they're going fast. You can pick up the set for $38.90. Just be sure to head over to Hot Topic or Bompa to pick up yours now.

