Korn's Jonathan Davis unboxes the new Funko Pop! Rocks Life Is Peachy-era figure of himself in a video.

Well, more like half of an unboxing, anyway.

Davis' excitement at receiving the toy, announced by Funko in July, evidently found the Korn vocalist rushing to open the package before the camera was rolling. No matter, he still gives a good overview of his vinyl figure likeness after having already broken the seal.

"I'm really excited to open this up," Davis says in the video that emerged on Tuesday (Oct. 26). "I've been waiting on this for a long time. I opened it up already, so I'm cheating with this video. But, anyway, this is pretty amazing. I'm actually a Pop! figure now — look at that."

The rocker continues, "We came up with the packaging, the box and the look for this little guy because we wanted to start it off where it all began. It was around 1997 with Life Is Peachy when I debuted the purple sequin jumpsuit. We had a problem — we couldn't get [the figure] shiny because there was no kind of paint [that would work], so they kind of like made little dots to represent the sequins. But I really, really dig this."

The 3.75-inches tall Funko Pop! Jonathan Davis figure is available to pre-order from retailers like Amazon and GameStop, with a ship date of December.

