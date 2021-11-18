Here’s What Joan Jett’s New Funko! POP Figure Looks Like

Joan Jett is getting her very own Funko POP! vinyl figure and here's what it looks like. The musician is one of the latest rockstars to get their own Funko POP! figure, which will make you sing "I Love Joan Jett" - we mean, "Rock 'n Roll."

Machine Gun Kelly recently got his own figure, which even has a nose ring and a pink guitar, and Ozzy Osbourne and Jonathan Davis from Korn are just a few other musicians who have their own Funko POP! figures.

Funko POP! makes all kinds of vinyl figures from Thor, to DJ Khaled, Oscar De La Hoya, and even a Demogorgon from Stranger Things, which is sick.

Joan Jett got her first guitar when she was 14-years-old and started her own band at the age of 15, which then turned into the band the Runaways. Funko POP! vinyl figure has her signature shag haircut, white guitar, and red Chuck Taylors. The Joan Jett figure is even in her iconic jump pose too and her figure looks just like her.

The 63-year-old musician's figure is coming in April 2022 but is available for pre-order now. Joan Jett's Funko POP! vinyl figure is $11.99 for just the figure itself and $17.50 for the vinyl figure and the POP! stacks plastic protector.

You can see pictures of Joan Jett's new Funko POP! vinyl figure below, which became available for pre-order as of today, Nov. 18.

Joan Jett Funko Pop! Rocks

Walmart.com