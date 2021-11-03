Machine Gun Kelly Now Has His Own Funko POP! Figure

Machine Gun Kelly now has his very own Funko POP! vinyl figure and you can see what it looks like below.

The musician is now among the many rockstars who have their own Funko POP! vinyl figures. Jonathan Davis from Korn, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Green Day are just a few musicians who have recently had their own Funko POP! figures created.

MGK's Funko POP! figure is 5.15 inches tall, is rocking an all-pink outfit, and even has a nose ring. The new Funko POP! vinyl figure also has two pink bracelets, white boots with black laces and soles, and the figure has Machine Gun Kelly's signature bubblegum pink guitar.

Funko also created the vinyl figure in his 'rocker pose' - jumping up in the air with his legs kicking out in both directions, which is something you can spot MGK doing while playing live in concert.

You can pre-order the new Machine Gun Kelly Funko POP! vinyl figure as of today (Nov. 3), and it will be available in January of 2022. Funko POP! has created figures for Blink-182, Travis Barker and his drumsticks included, and we wonder if Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are next.

Some other recent Funko POP! vinyl figures include Ghost, Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead, Bret Michaels from Poison, Slipknot, a Linkin Park album cover, and Gerad Way from My Chemical Romance.

Here's a look at the new Machine Gun Kelly Funko POP! vinyl figure, which is available (pre-order only) for $11. Let us know if you plan on buying this new Funko POP! vinyl figure in the comments.

Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth