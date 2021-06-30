Green Day Now Have ‘American Idiot’ Funko Pop! Figures, Rare 1994 BBC Vinyl

You can add Green Day's "American Idiot" era to the growing list of Funko Pop! rock figures. The popular collectibles are currently available for pre-order with looks mirroring those from the band's popular 'American Idiot" video.

You can get Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool with their corresponding clothing and instrument choices now. The vinyl figures are approximately 4.25 inches tall.

Each of the items retails for $8.99 individually or you can order a complete set of three for $24.99. Head here for additional details and get a closer look at these Funko Pop! figures below.

Green Day "American Idiot" Funko Pop! Figures

Big Apple Collectibles

Big Apple Collectibles

Big Apple Collectibles

Green Day, "American Idiot"

In other Green Day collectible news, the band's Oakland Coffee Works company is serving up a rare vinyl release. The limited 7" pressing is taken from the band's 1994 BBC Radio 1 "Evening Sessions" performance. This marks the first time these recordings will be offered in a physical format. The set included live recordings of "2000 Light Years Away" and "She."

“Over the years we’ve always looked forward to doing The BBC sessions. All of our favorite artists have done them. We knew these recordings would come out one and be something special,” said Mike Dirnt, bass player of Green Day and co-founder of Oakland Coffee.

You can currently pre-order this special vinyl release via the Oakland Coffee website with an estimated ship date of July 19.