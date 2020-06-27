A My Chemical Romance ‘Danger Days’ Era Funko Pop! Is Coming

Clear some space on the shelf because there's a Danger Days: The Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys era Funko Pop! figure of My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way on the way.

The collectible toy company has produced countless figures of notable figures from every corner of popular culture from professional wrestling to music to TV and film and so much more. This forthcoming red-haired Gerard Way figure is outfitted with futuristic clothing — a zipped-up blue top accented by red and white stripes and patches, white pants with a black gun holster, black boots with vertical red, white and blue lines, fingerless brown gloves and a yellow and red gun.

Hot Topic will be the exclusive carrier of the new Funko Pop! figure and pre-orders are available now. The expected shipping date is between Nov. 2 and Nov. 11 later this year.

View the Danger Days era Gerard Way collectible directly below.

My Chemical Romance were staged to embark on a worldwide reunion tour this year, but were forced to push all dates to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered the touring industry. A North American tour is set for fall of next year and those stops can be seen here.

