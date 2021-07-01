A pair of new Funko Pop! vinyl figurines separately representing Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman album and Ghost's studio debut, Opus Eponymous, are ready for release this summer.

Both are part of Funko's Popapalooza 2021 series and were first revealed on Wednesday (June 30). As avid toy collectors know, the manufacturer that makes collectibles for many different corners of pop culture is no stranger to crafting figurines of rock and metal artists. Earlier this week, Funko announced three Pops based on Green Day's American Idiot.

The Osbourne and Ghost collectibles are a little different from those, however. Each comes in a clear plastic display case, with the figurine securely fastened to its inner base so as not to move while it's displayed. The respective's album's artwork sits behind the toy.

"Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman with the Pop! Album Diary of a Madman collectible," a product description of Ozzy's Pop relays. "Never forget where it started, or the journey that unfolded along the way, by collecting this special Pop!"

According to Funko, pre-orders for Osbourne's Diary of a Madman figurine are now available through Gamestop and other retail outlets — it should start arriving around July 26. Ghost's Opus Eponymous Funko Pop! is an exclusive Hot Topic release with a drop date of Sept. 18, but its pre-order page appears to be down as of this posting.

But wait, there are even more new rock-focused Funko Pops where those came from: A five-piece Pearl Jam Funko Pop! based on their Ten album can now be ordered from the band's official website. Korn's Jonathan Davis is also getting a Funko Pop figure, but pre-orders aren't yet live.

See a lot more Funko Pop! toys at funko.com, and check out product images of the Ozzy and Ghost Pops below.